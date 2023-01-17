TODAY
GOVERNMENT
Ludington Planning Commission Special Land Use subcommittee, 3 p.m., Municipal Building, 400 S. Harrison St.
MUSIC
Evening music jam, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
EVENTS
Workshop Wednesday, 3:30 p.m.; After-school Art-ventures, 3:30 p.m.; Beginning Stained Glass, 6 p.m.; Independent Potter 101 workshop, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Fly fishing club, 5-7 p.m., Pentwater Township Library, 402 Park St., Pentwater
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Kinship Caregiving Support Group, 5:30 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville
No. 299 Pere Marquette Lodge Free & Accepted Masons, dinner 6:30 p.m., meeting 7:30 p.m., 108 W. Ludington Ave.
Al Anon, 8-9 p.m., Cornerstone Baptist Church, 121 N. Nelson Road, Ludington; front door; more information, Gay (616) 340-9025
THURSDAY
MUSIC
Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
EVENTS
Independent Potter 101 workshop, 11 am.-1 p.m.; After-school Art Ventures, 3:30 p.m.; Modern Line Dancing, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road
COMMUNITY
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Caregiver Support Group, 1:30 p.m., Centenary United Methodist Church, 82 S. Hancock St., Pentwater
Scottville Beekeepers of Mason County, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Scottville United Methodist Church, 114 W. State St.
Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington
Setback, 6 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville
Bingo, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington
Mason County Democratic Party Spring County Convention, 7 p.m., Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington
Manistee County Democratic Party, 7 p.m., WSCC Downtown Manistee Building, 400 River St.