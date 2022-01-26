TODAY

MUSIC

Ukulele group, 1 p.m.; LACA Jam Session, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

EVENTS

COVID-19, flu-shot clinic, 9-11 a.m., Armory Youth Project, 555 First St., Manistee

January Series with Col. Nicole Malachowski, 12:30-1:30 p.m.; Heart Pocket Planter workshop, 6 p.m.; Beginning Calligraphy workshop with Ellen Niemann, 6 p.m.; Fresh Ghost Comedy Night, 7 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

Business After Hours (CANCELED)

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

THURSDAY

MUSIC

Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

EVENTS

January Series with Brad Montague, 12:30-1:30 p.m.; Youth clay class, 3-5 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road

Humankind series: “Understanding Climate Change,” 7 p.m., via Zoom; bit.ly/humankindwinter2022

“Roe v. Wade,” Oceana County Right to Life Movie Night, 7 p.m., Hart Wesleyan Church, 3757 W. Polk Road

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington

