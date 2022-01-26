TODAY
MUSIC
Ukulele group, 1 p.m.; LACA Jam Session, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
EVENTS
COVID-19, flu-shot clinic, 9-11 a.m., Armory Youth Project, 555 First St., Manistee
January Series with Col. Nicole Malachowski, 12:30-1:30 p.m.; Heart Pocket Planter workshop, 6 p.m.; Beginning Calligraphy workshop with Ellen Niemann, 6 p.m.; Fresh Ghost Comedy Night, 7 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
Business After Hours (CANCELED)
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
THURSDAY
MUSIC
Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
EVENTS
January Series with Brad Montague, 12:30-1:30 p.m.; Youth clay class, 3-5 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road
Humankind series: “Understanding Climate Change,” 7 p.m., via Zoom; bit.ly/humankindwinter2022
“Roe v. Wade,” Oceana County Right to Life Movie Night, 7 p.m., Hart Wesleyan Church, 3757 W. Polk Road
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington