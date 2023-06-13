TODAY

MUSIC

Ukulele group, 12:30 p.m.; Evening music jam, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Jimmy Dodson solo acoustic, 6-9 p.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. James St.

Sesquicentennial concert with Scottville Clown Band, 7-8:30 p.m., Waterfront Park, Ludington

EVENTS

Duct tape class, 1 p.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.

Beginning Stained Glass workshop, 1 p.m.; Wu Style Tai Chi, 5:30 p.m.; Independent Potter 101, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Veterans golf scramble, 5:30 p.m., Hemlock Golf Course, 5105 W. Decker Road; $20, $5 goes to Veterans in Crisis Fund

COMMUNITY

A.A., 9:30 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Moolenaar staff: 10-11 a.m., Hart Area Library, 415 State St., Hart; 12:30-1:30 p.m., White Lake Community Library, 3900 White Lake Drive, Whitehall.

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Church Women United, 10:30 a.m., Salvation Army Church, 1101 S. Madison St.

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St.

Card-making club, 3-4 p.m., Pentwater Township Library, 402 Park St., Pentwater

American Legion, 7 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

Ludington Coin Club, 7:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

Al Anon, 8-9 p.m., Cornerstone Baptist Church, 121 N. Nelson Road, Ludington; front door; more information (616) 340-9025

THURSDAY

MUSIC

Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

Feral Cats, 5-8 p.m., Jamesport Brewing Company, 410 S. James St., Ludington

Claudia Schmidt, 7 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

EVENTS

Senior Expo, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Cornerstone Baptist Church, 121 Nelson Road

Exploring Watercolor, 1 p.m.; Wheel Throwing, 6 p.m.; 7 p.m. Modern Line Dancing at Legacy Plaza, Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Bike night, 6-8 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

Armed Woman of America open house, 6-8 p.m., Fin & Feather Club of Mason County, 3276 N. Darr Road, Scottville

COMMUNITY

Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St.

Caregiver Support Group, 1:30 p.m., Centenary United Methodist Church, 82 S. Hancock St., Pentwater

Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington

Setback, 6 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville

Bingo, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington

Manistee Area Tea Party, 6:30 p.m., Bungalow Inn, 1100 28th St., Manistee; social hour 5:30 p.m.; open to public

Scottville Beekeepers of Mason County, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Scottville United Methodist Church, 114 W. State St.

Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road

Manistee County Democratic Party, 7 p.m., WSCC Downtown Manistee Building, 400 River St.

