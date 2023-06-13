TODAY
MUSIC
Ukulele group, 12:30 p.m.; Evening music jam, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Jimmy Dodson solo acoustic, 6-9 p.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. James St.
Sesquicentennial concert with Scottville Clown Band, 7-8:30 p.m., Waterfront Park, Ludington
EVENTS
Duct tape class, 1 p.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.
Beginning Stained Glass workshop, 1 p.m.; Wu Style Tai Chi, 5:30 p.m.; Independent Potter 101, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Veterans golf scramble, 5:30 p.m., Hemlock Golf Course, 5105 W. Decker Road; $20, $5 goes to Veterans in Crisis Fund
COMMUNITY
A.A., 9:30 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Moolenaar staff: 10-11 a.m., Hart Area Library, 415 State St., Hart; 12:30-1:30 p.m., White Lake Community Library, 3900 White Lake Drive, Whitehall.
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Church Women United, 10:30 a.m., Salvation Army Church, 1101 S. Madison St.
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St.
Card-making club, 3-4 p.m., Pentwater Township Library, 402 Park St., Pentwater
American Legion, 7 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington
Ludington Coin Club, 7:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Al Anon, 8-9 p.m., Cornerstone Baptist Church, 121 N. Nelson Road, Ludington; front door; more information (616) 340-9025
THURSDAY
MUSIC
Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
Feral Cats, 5-8 p.m., Jamesport Brewing Company, 410 S. James St., Ludington
Claudia Schmidt, 7 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
EVENTS
Senior Expo, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Cornerstone Baptist Church, 121 Nelson Road
Exploring Watercolor, 1 p.m.; Wheel Throwing, 6 p.m.; 7 p.m. Modern Line Dancing at Legacy Plaza, Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Bike night, 6-8 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington
Armed Woman of America open house, 6-8 p.m., Fin & Feather Club of Mason County, 3276 N. Darr Road, Scottville
COMMUNITY
Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St.
Caregiver Support Group, 1:30 p.m., Centenary United Methodist Church, 82 S. Hancock St., Pentwater
Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington
Setback, 6 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville
Bingo, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington
Manistee Area Tea Party, 6:30 p.m., Bungalow Inn, 1100 28th St., Manistee; social hour 5:30 p.m.; open to public
Scottville Beekeepers of Mason County, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Scottville United Methodist Church, 114 W. State St.
Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road
Manistee County Democratic Party, 7 p.m., WSCC Downtown Manistee Building, 400 River St.