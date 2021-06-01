TODAY
COMMUNITY
Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Art journaling workshop, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
COMMUNITY
Destroyer Escort Sailors Association Back Together Breakfast, 9 a.m., Big Boy, 5275 W. U.S. 10, Ludington; masks required
Emergency food assistance program, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., FiveCAP office, 44 E. Johnson Road, Scottville; (231) 757-3785
Mason County Democratic Party, 7 p.m., Luciano’s Ristoranti, 103 W. Ludington Ave.