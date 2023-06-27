TODAY
MUSIC
Ukulele group, 12:30 p.m.; Evening music jam, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Jimmy Dodson, 6-9 p.m., Gull Landing, 438 S. Hancock St., Pentwater
LACA Summer Concert Series: Organissimo, 7-9 p.m., Waterfront Park, Ludington
EVENTS
Arrows Away, 10 a.m.-noon; bats and crafts, 7-8 p.m., Cedar Campground, Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116, Ludington
Tie-dye Day, 1 p.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.
Beginning Stained Glass, 1 p.m.; Beaded Cuff Bracelet 4:30 p.m.; Wu Style Tai Chi, 5:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Veterans golf scramble, 5:30 p.m., Hemlock Golf Course, 5105 W. Decker Road; $20, $5 goes to Veterans in Crisis Fund
COMMUNITY
A.A., 9:30 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Mason County Democrats’ Executive Committee, 1 p.m., Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Ludington Ave.
Al Anon, 8-9 p.m., Cornerstone Baptist Church, 121 N. Nelson Road, Ludington; front door; more information (616) 340-9025
THURSDAY
GOVERNMENT
FiveCAP board of directors, 4 p.m., FiveCAP main office, 302 N. Main St., Scottville
MUSIC
Mike Lenich, 9 a.m., aboard the SS Badger
John Merchant and Greg Miller, 5-7 p.m., Legacy Plaza, downtown Ludington
Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
Marina Hoover and Andrea Swan, 7:30 p.m., Lake Michigan home of home of Harold and Barbara Wheaton
Pentwater Civic Band, 7:30 p.m., Village Green, downtown Pentwater
Revival: A Tribute to the Allman Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, 101 Maple St., Manistee
RetroVibe, 8-10 p.m., Stearns Park beach
EVENTS
Barn dance and potluck, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm, 5487 Tuttle Road, Free Soil
Exploring Watercolor, 1 p.m.; Beginning Line Dancing, 7 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road
Campfire s’mores, 7-8 p.m., Cedar Campground, Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116, Ludington
Pure Ludington Sunset Beach Bonfire, 8-10 p.m., Stearns Park beach
Epworth Lakeside Series, Richard Ray, 8 p.m., Marine Dining Room, Epworth
COMMUNITY
Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington
Setback, 6 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville
Bingo, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington