TODAY

MUSIC

Ukulele group, 12:30 p.m.; Evening music jam, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Jimmy Dodson, 6-9 p.m., Gull Landing, 438 S. Hancock St., Pentwater

LACA Summer Concert Series: Organissimo, 7-9 p.m., Waterfront Park, Ludington

EVENTS

Arrows Away, 10 a.m.-noon; bats and crafts, 7-8 p.m., Cedar Campground, Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116, Ludington

Tie-dye Day, 1 p.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.

Beginning Stained Glass, 1 p.m.; Beaded Cuff Bracelet 4:30 p.m.; Wu Style Tai Chi, 5:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Veterans golf scramble, 5:30 p.m., Hemlock Golf Course, 5105 W. Decker Road; $20, $5 goes to Veterans in Crisis Fund

COMMUNITY

A.A., 9:30 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Mason County Democrats’ Executive Committee, 1 p.m., Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Ludington Ave.

Al Anon, 8-9 p.m., Cornerstone Baptist Church, 121 N. Nelson Road, Ludington; front door; more information (616) 340-9025

THURSDAY

GOVERNMENT

FiveCAP board of directors, 4 p.m., FiveCAP main office, 302 N. Main St., Scottville

MUSIC

Mike Lenich, 9 a.m., aboard the SS Badger

John Merchant and Greg Miller, 5-7 p.m., Legacy Plaza, downtown Ludington

Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

Marina Hoover and Andrea Swan, 7:30 p.m., Lake Michigan home of home of Harold and Barbara Wheaton

Pentwater Civic Band, 7:30 p.m., Village Green, downtown Pentwater

Revival: A Tribute to the Allman Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, 101 Maple St., Manistee

RetroVibe, 8-10 p.m., Stearns Park beach

EVENTS

Barn dance and potluck, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm, 5487 Tuttle Road, Free Soil

Exploring Watercolor, 1 p.m.; Beginning Line Dancing, 7 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road

Campfire s’mores, 7-8 p.m., Cedar Campground, Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116, Ludington

Pure Ludington Sunset Beach Bonfire, 8-10 p.m., Stearns Park beach

Epworth Lakeside Series, Richard Ray, 8 p.m., Marine Dining Room, Epworth

COMMUNITY

Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington

Setback, 6 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville

Bingo, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington