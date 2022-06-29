TODAY
MUSIC
Bluesteins Worship, 5:30-7:30 p.m., The 10 Spot, 5750 U.S. 10, Ludington
Jam session, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Dave Martin and Band, 7 p.m., Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116, Ludington
Mike Lenich, 8-10 p.m., SS Badger Shore Line Cruise, 701 Maritime Drive, Ludington
EVENTS
Hike Lost Lake, 10 a.m., Hamlin Beach House, Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116, Ludington
Summer kickoff cookout, 10:30 a.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St., Ludington; $5
Bubbles in the Yard, 1 p.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.
Drones workshop, 1 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Foster School Farewell Documentary, doors 5:45 p.m., Peterson Auditorium, 508 N. Washington Ave., Ludington
Community pasta dinner, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Evergreen Covenant Church, 9396 S. Evergreen Road, Branch; suggested donation $2 for adults, kids eat free
COMMUNITY
Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Chess club, 1-4 p.m., Zonta Room, Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.; all welcome
WEDNESDAY
GOVERNMENT
FiveCAP Board of Directors, 4 p.m., 302 N. Main St., Scottville
MUSIC
Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
Karaoke & DJ, 9 p.m.-close, SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
Dig It! Summer Series, 10 a.m.-noon, U Dig It Community Garden, 5810 E. Bryant Road, Ludington; register: Kendra Gibson, MSU Extension, (231) 845-3361, gibso126@msu.edu
Bike to Bike Sable Lighthouse, 10 a.m.; sand search, 2-4 p.m., Lake Michigan beach house, Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116, Ludington
Special needs barn dance, potluck, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm, 5487 Tuttle Road, Free Soil; www.circlerockingsfarm.org
Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington
Mason County Democrats Executive Committee, 7 p.m., Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington