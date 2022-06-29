TODAY

MUSIC

Bluesteins Worship, 5:30-7:30 p.m., The 10 Spot, 5750 U.S. 10, Ludington

Jam session, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Dave Martin and Band, 7 p.m., Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116, Ludington

Mike Lenich, 8-10 p.m., SS Badger Shore Line Cruise, 701 Maritime Drive, Ludington

EVENTS

Hike Lost Lake, 10 a.m., Hamlin Beach House, Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116, Ludington

Summer kickoff cookout, 10:30 a.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St., Ludington; $5

Bubbles in the Yard, 1 p.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.

Drones workshop, 1 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

Foster School Farewell Documentary, doors 5:45 p.m., Peterson Auditorium, 508 N. Washington Ave., Ludington

Community pasta dinner, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Evergreen Covenant Church, 9396 S. Evergreen Road, Branch; suggested donation $2 for adults, kids eat free

COMMUNITY

Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

Chess club, 1-4 p.m., Zonta Room, Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.; all welcome

WEDNESDAY

GOVERNMENT

FiveCAP Board of Directors, 4 p.m., 302 N. Main St., Scottville

MUSIC

Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

Karaoke & DJ, 9 p.m.-close, SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington

EVENTS

Dig It! Summer Series, 10 a.m.-noon, U Dig It Community Garden, 5810 E. Bryant Road, Ludington; register: Kendra Gibson, MSU Extension, (231) 845-3361, gibso126@msu.edu

Bike to Bike Sable Lighthouse, 10 a.m.; sand search, 2-4 p.m., Lake Michigan beach house, Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116, Ludington

Special needs barn dance, potluck, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm, 5487 Tuttle Road, Free Soil; www.circlerockingsfarm.org

Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington

Mason County Democrats Executive Committee, 7 p.m., Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington

