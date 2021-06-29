TODAY
MUSIC
Mike Lenich, 7 p.m., Ludington State Park Beach House or Hamlin Lake Pavilion, 8800 W. M-116, Ludington
Jimmy Dodson and Bill Harvey, 6-9 p.m., Emerson Lake Inn, 7786 U.S. 10, Walhalla
Holly MaGuire, 7-9 p.m., LACA Summer Concert Series, Waterfront Park
COMMUNITY
Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Women’s AA, 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Legacy Park grand opening, 3 p.m., James Street Plaza
My Patriotic Space Decorating Contest presented by the Ludington Area Jaycees; details on Facebook
Pure Ludington Sunset Beach Bonfire, 8-10 p.m., live music from Tom Zatarga; Stearns Park Beach, downtown Ludington
COMMUNITY
Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
LHS class of 1971 reunion, 4-8 p.m., Sutton’s Landing; BYOB; Sue, (231) 425-3877
Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington
Mason County Democrats, 7 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington