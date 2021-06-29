TODAY

MUSIC

Mike Lenich, 7 p.m., Ludington State Park Beach House or Hamlin Lake Pavilion, 8800 W. M-116, Ludington

Jimmy Dodson and Bill Harvey, 6-9 p.m., Emerson Lake Inn, 7786 U.S. 10, Walhalla

Holly MaGuire, 7-9 p.m., LACA Summer Concert Series, Waterfront Park

COMMUNITY

Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Women’s AA, 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

THURSDAY

EVENTS

Legacy Park grand opening, 3 p.m., James Street Plaza

My Patriotic Space Decorating Contest presented by the Ludington Area Jaycees; details on Facebook

Pure Ludington Sunset Beach Bonfire, 8-10 p.m., live music from Tom Zatarga; Stearns Park Beach, downtown Ludington

COMMUNITY

Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

LHS class of 1971 reunion, 4-8 p.m., Sutton’s Landing; BYOB; Sue, (231) 425-3877

Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington

Mason County Democrats, 7 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

