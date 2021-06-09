TODAY
MUSIC
Ukulele group, 1-2:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Jimmy Dodson and Bill Harvey, 6-9 p.m., Emerson Lake Inn, 7786 U.S. 10, Walhalla
COMMUNITY
Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
PFLAG, Meet Your LGBTQ Neighbors, 7 p.m. via Zoom; email pflagmanistee@gmail.com; (313) 670-2613
COMMUNITY
Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Mason County Republicans, 6:30 p.m., Mason County Airport, 5300 U.S. 10