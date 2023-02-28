TODAY

GOVERNMENT

Ludington Planning Commission, 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 400 S. Harrison St.

MUSIC

Evening Music Jam Session, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

EVENTS

Spring CommUnity Auction online biding: https://mccef.betterworld.org

Melanie Manos artist presentation, 6 p.m.; Workshop Wednesday, 3:30 p.m.; Beginning Stained Glass, 6 p.m.; Wheel Throwing, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Corewell Health first aid, CPR, AED training, 8 a.m.-noon, Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave.

COMMUNITY

Quilting/sewing group for PoWeR! Book Bags, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St., Ludington

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Al Anon, 8-9 p.m., Cornerstone Baptist Church, 121 N. Nelson Road, Ludington; front door; more information, Gay (616) 340-9025

THURSDAY

MUSIC

Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

EVENTS

Spring CommUnity Auction online biding: https://mccef.betterworld.org

Strive for a Safer Drive event, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., blood drive, 9 a.m.-2:15 p.m., West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road

Celebrity Bartender with Marc Lenz and Mark Boon, 5-8 p.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. James St., Ludington

Virtual pastel flowers, 6-8 p.m.; Wheel throwing 6 p.m., Modern Line Dance, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road

“Footloose,” 7:30 p.m., Center Stage Theater, West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road

COMMUNITY

U.S. Vets breakfast, 9 a.m., Brenda’s Harbor Cafe, 316 S. James St., Ludington; Dennis (360) 620-9688, (231) 425-3773, denster63@gmail.com; mast optional

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Coffee with the Councilors, noon, Book Mark, 201 S. Rath Ave.

Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington

Setback, 6 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville

Bingo, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington