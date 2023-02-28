TODAY
GOVERNMENT
Ludington Planning Commission, 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 400 S. Harrison St.
MUSIC
Evening Music Jam Session, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
EVENTS
Spring CommUnity Auction online biding: https://mccef.betterworld.org
Melanie Manos artist presentation, 6 p.m.; Workshop Wednesday, 3:30 p.m.; Beginning Stained Glass, 6 p.m.; Wheel Throwing, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Corewell Health first aid, CPR, AED training, 8 a.m.-noon, Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave.
COMMUNITY
Quilting/sewing group for PoWeR! Book Bags, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St., Ludington
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Al Anon, 8-9 p.m., Cornerstone Baptist Church, 121 N. Nelson Road, Ludington; front door; more information, Gay (616) 340-9025
THURSDAY
MUSIC
Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
EVENTS
Spring CommUnity Auction online biding: https://mccef.betterworld.org
Strive for a Safer Drive event, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., blood drive, 9 a.m.-2:15 p.m., West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road
Celebrity Bartender with Marc Lenz and Mark Boon, 5-8 p.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. James St., Ludington
Virtual pastel flowers, 6-8 p.m.; Wheel throwing 6 p.m., Modern Line Dance, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road
“Footloose,” 7:30 p.m., Center Stage Theater, West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road
COMMUNITY
U.S. Vets breakfast, 9 a.m., Brenda’s Harbor Cafe, 316 S. James St., Ludington; Dennis (360) 620-9688, (231) 425-3773, denster63@gmail.com; mast optional
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Coffee with the Councilors, noon, Book Mark, 201 S. Rath Ave.
Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington
Setback, 6 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville
Bingo, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington