TODAY

MUSIC

Evening Music Jam Session, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

EVENTS

Workshop Wednesday, After-school Art Ventures, 3:30 p.m.; Beginning Stained Glass, Film Critique featuring The Manhattan Short, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Stories and folktales, 6 p.m.,

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Fly fishing club, 5-7 p.m., Pentwater Township Library, 402 Park St., Pentwater

Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Kinship Caregiving Support Group, 5:30 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville

No. 299 Pere Marquette Lodge Free & Accepted Masons, dinner 6:30 p.m., meeting 7:30 p.m., 108 W. Ludington Ave.

Al Anon, 8-9 p.m., Cornerstone Baptist Church, 121 N. Nelson Road, Ludington; front door; more information (616) 340-9025

THURSDAY

MUSIC

Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

EVENTS

Wheel Throwing, 11 a.m.; After-school Art Ventures, 3:30 p.m.; Sheep Felting, Ricotta Filled Ravioli, Modern Line Dance, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Business After Hours, 5 p.m., Lakeshore Food Club, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington

Celebrity Bartender benefitting Ludington Senior Center, 5-8 p.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Co. 515 S. James St.

MCE presents “The Odyssey,” 6:30 p.m., Sherman Township Hall, 3854 E. Main St., Fountain

Scottville Beekeepers of Mason County, first 2023 meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Scottville United Methodist Church, 114 W. State St.

LHS Drama presents “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” 7:30 p.m., Peterson Auditorium, 508 N. Washington Ave., Ludington; students and seniors $3, general admission $5

Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

Caregiver Support Group, 1:30 p.m., Centenary United Methodist Church, 82 S. Hancock St., Pentwater

Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington

Manistee Area Tea Party, 6:30 p.m., Bungalow Inn, 1100 28th St., Manistee

Setback, 6 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville

Bingo, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington

Scottville Beekeepers of Mason County, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Scottville United Methodist Church, 114 W. State St.

Manistee County Democratic Party, 7 p.m., WSCC Downtown Manistee Building, 400 River St.