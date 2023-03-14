TODAY
MUSIC
Evening Music Jam Session, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
EVENTS
Workshop Wednesday, After-school Art Ventures, 3:30 p.m.; Beginning Stained Glass, Film Critique featuring The Manhattan Short, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Stories and folktales, 6 p.m.,
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Fly fishing club, 5-7 p.m., Pentwater Township Library, 402 Park St., Pentwater
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Kinship Caregiving Support Group, 5:30 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville
No. 299 Pere Marquette Lodge Free & Accepted Masons, dinner 6:30 p.m., meeting 7:30 p.m., 108 W. Ludington Ave.
Al Anon, 8-9 p.m., Cornerstone Baptist Church, 121 N. Nelson Road, Ludington; front door; more information (616) 340-9025
THURSDAY
MUSIC
Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
EVENTS
Wheel Throwing, 11 a.m.; After-school Art Ventures, 3:30 p.m.; Sheep Felting, Ricotta Filled Ravioli, Modern Line Dance, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Business After Hours, 5 p.m., Lakeshore Food Club, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington
Celebrity Bartender benefitting Ludington Senior Center, 5-8 p.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Co. 515 S. James St.
MCE presents “The Odyssey,” 6:30 p.m., Sherman Township Hall, 3854 E. Main St., Fountain
Scottville Beekeepers of Mason County, first 2023 meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Scottville United Methodist Church, 114 W. State St.
LHS Drama presents “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” 7:30 p.m., Peterson Auditorium, 508 N. Washington Ave., Ludington; students and seniors $3, general admission $5
Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road
COMMUNITY
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Caregiver Support Group, 1:30 p.m., Centenary United Methodist Church, 82 S. Hancock St., Pentwater
Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington
Manistee Area Tea Party, 6:30 p.m., Bungalow Inn, 1100 28th St., Manistee
Setback, 6 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville
Bingo, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington
Scottville Beekeepers of Mason County, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Scottville United Methodist Church, 114 W. State St.
Manistee County Democratic Party, 7 p.m., WSCC Downtown Manistee Building, 400 River St.