TODAY
MUSIC
Jam session, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
EVENTS
Chess club, 1-4 p.m., Zonta Room, Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.; all welcome
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Kinship Caregiving Support Group, 5:30 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville
No. 299 Pere Marquette Lodge Free & Accepted Masons, dinner 6:30 p.m., meeting 7:30 p.m., 108 W. Ludington Ave.
THURSDAY
HAPPY ST. PATRICK’S DAY!
GOVERNMENT
Mason County Council on Aging meeting, 3 p.m., Safe Harbor Credit Union, 5511 U.S. 10, Ludington
MUSIC
Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St., Custer
EVENTS
Lunch & Learn: Alzheimer’s disease, 12:15 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville
Beginners wood carving, 1-3 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road
“Robin Hood,” Mason County Eastern play, 6:30 p.m., Sherman Township Hall, 3854 E. Main St., Fountain; $10 or $5 for students
“Les Misérables,” presented by the Ludington High School Drama Club and LHS Choir, 7:30 p.m., Peterson Auditorium, 508 N. Washington Ave., Ludington; $3 students and seniors, $5 general admission
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington