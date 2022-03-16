TODAY

MUSIC

Jam session, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

EVENTS

Chess club, 1-4 p.m., Zonta Room, Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.; all welcome

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Kinship Caregiving Support Group, 5:30 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville

No. 299 Pere Marquette Lodge Free & Accepted Masons, dinner 6:30 p.m., meeting 7:30 p.m., 108 W. Ludington Ave.

THURSDAY

HAPPY ST. PATRICK’S DAY!

GOVERNMENT

Mason County Council on Aging meeting, 3 p.m., Safe Harbor Credit Union, 5511 U.S. 10, Ludington

MUSIC

Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St., Custer

EVENTS

Lunch & Learn: Alzheimer’s disease, 12:15 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville

Beginners wood carving, 1-3 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road

“Robin Hood,” Mason County Eastern play, 6:30 p.m., Sherman Township Hall, 3854 E. Main St., Fountain; $10 or $5 for students

“Les Misérables,” presented by the Ludington High School Drama Club and LHS Choir, 7:30 p.m., Peterson Auditorium, 508 N. Washington Ave., Ludington; $3 students and seniors, $5 general admission

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington

