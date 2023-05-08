TODAY

MUSIC

Evening Jam Session, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

EVENTS

COMMUNITY

A.A., 9:30 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Church Women United, 10:30 a.m., Salvation Army Church, 1101 S. Madison St.

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Card-making club, 3-4 p.m., Pentwater Township Library, 402 Park St., Pentwater

American Legion, 7 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

Ludington Coin Club, 7:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

Al Anon, 8-9 p.m., Cornerstone Baptist Church, 121 N. Nelson Road, Ludington; front door; more information (616) 340-9025

THURSDAY

GOVERNMENT

Hamlin Township Board, 6 p.m., Hamlin Township Hall, 3775 N. Jebavy Drive

MUSIC

Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

EVENTS

Career fair, 8:30 a.m.-noon, Mason County Central High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville

Lakeshore Child Advocacy Center ribbon-cutting ceremony, 10:30 a.m., 239 N. Jebavy Drive, Ludington

Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road

Community Agriculture Night, 7 p.m., Mason County Central Upper Elementary, 505 W. Maple Ave., Scottville

COMMUNITY

Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington

Setback, 6 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville

Bingo, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington

Tags