TODAY
MUSIC
Evening Jam Session, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
EVENTS
COMMUNITY
A.A., 9:30 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Church Women United, 10:30 a.m., Salvation Army Church, 1101 S. Madison St.
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Card-making club, 3-4 p.m., Pentwater Township Library, 402 Park St., Pentwater
American Legion, 7 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington
Ludington Coin Club, 7:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Al Anon, 8-9 p.m., Cornerstone Baptist Church, 121 N. Nelson Road, Ludington; front door; more information (616) 340-9025
THURSDAY
GOVERNMENT
Hamlin Township Board, 6 p.m., Hamlin Township Hall, 3775 N. Jebavy Drive
MUSIC
Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
EVENTS
Career fair, 8:30 a.m.-noon, Mason County Central High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville
Lakeshore Child Advocacy Center ribbon-cutting ceremony, 10:30 a.m., 239 N. Jebavy Drive, Ludington
Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road
Community Agriculture Night, 7 p.m., Mason County Central Upper Elementary, 505 W. Maple Ave., Scottville
COMMUNITY
Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington
Setback, 6 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville
Bingo, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington