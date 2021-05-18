TODAY
EVENTS
AFFEW beach sweep, 7-8 p.m., Stearns Park beach; www.affew.org.
I Want to Learn auction to benefit St. Simon’s twinned school in Haiti; visit www.charityauction.bid/i-want-to-learn to participate
THURSDAY
EVENTS
MCE Evening of the Arts band concerts and student art showcase, 7 p.m., 18 Custer Road
COMMUNITY
Destroyer Escort Sailors Association back together breakfast, 9 a.m., Big Boy, 5275 W. U.S. 10, Ludington; (360) 620-9688