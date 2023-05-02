TODAY
GOVERNMENT
Ludington Planning Commission, 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 400 S. Harrison St.
EVENTS
Biometric screenings, 8-11 a.m., Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington
COMMUNITY
Quilting/sewing group for PoWeR! Book Bags, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
A.A., 9:30 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Al Anon, 8-9 p.m., Cornerstone Baptist Church, 121 N. Nelson Road, Ludington; front door; more information (616) 340-9025
THURSDAY
MUSIC
Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
EVENTS
Family bingo night, Star Wars Day, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road
COMMUNITY
U.S. Vets breakfast, 9 a.m., Brenda’s Harbor Cafe, 316 S. James St., Ludington; Dennis (360) 620-9688, (231) 425-3773, denster63@gmail.com; mast optional
Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Coffee with the Councilors, noon, Book Mark, 201 S. Rath Ave.
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
MARSP annual meeting, 1 p.m., Ludington United Methodist Church, 5810 Bryant Road, Ludington; Louis Wolven: (231) 690-4827, (231) 843-2718
Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington
Setback, 6 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville
Bingo, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington
Mason County Democrats, 7 p.m., Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington