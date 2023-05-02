TODAY

GOVERNMENT

Ludington Planning Commission, 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 400 S. Harrison St.

EVENTS

Biometric screenings, 8-11 a.m., Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington

COMMUNITY

Quilting/sewing group for PoWeR! Book Bags, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

A.A., 9:30 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Al Anon, 8-9 p.m., Cornerstone Baptist Church, 121 N. Nelson Road, Ludington; front door; more information (616) 340-9025

THURSDAY

MUSIC

Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

EVENTS

Family bingo night, Star Wars Day, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road

COMMUNITY

U.S. Vets breakfast, 9 a.m., Brenda’s Harbor Cafe, 316 S. James St., Ludington; Dennis (360) 620-9688, (231) 425-3773, denster63@gmail.com; mast optional

Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Coffee with the Councilors, noon, Book Mark, 201 S. Rath Ave.

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

MARSP annual meeting, 1 p.m., Ludington United Methodist Church, 5810 Bryant Road, Ludington; Louis Wolven: (231) 690-4827, (231) 843-2718

Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington

Setback, 6 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville

Bingo, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington

Mason County Democrats, 7 p.m., Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington

