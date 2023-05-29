TODAY
MUSIC
Evening music jam, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
COMMUNITY
A.A., 9:30 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave., Ludington
Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Al Anon, 8-9 p.m., Cornerstone Baptist Church, 121 N. Nelson Road, Ludington; front door; more information (616) 340-9025
THURSDAY
MUSIC
Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
EVENTS
Modern Line Dancing, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road
Mason-Lake Adult Education Graduation, 7 p.m., Mason County Central High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville
COMMUNITY
U.S. Vets breakfast, 9 a.m., Brenda’s Harbor Cafe, 316 S. James St., Ludington; Dennis (360) 620-9688, (231) 425-3773, denster63@gmail.com; mast optional
Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Coffee with the Councilors, 5:30 p.m., Book Mark, 201 S. Rath Ave.
Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington
Setback, 6 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville
Bingo, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington