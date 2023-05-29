TODAY

MUSIC

Evening music jam, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

COMMUNITY

A.A., 9:30 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave., Ludington

Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Al Anon, 8-9 p.m., Cornerstone Baptist Church, 121 N. Nelson Road, Ludington; front door; more information (616) 340-9025

THURSDAY

MUSIC

Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

EVENTS

Modern Line Dancing, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road

Mason-Lake Adult Education Graduation, 7 p.m., Mason County Central High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville

COMMUNITY

U.S. Vets breakfast, 9 a.m., Brenda’s Harbor Cafe, 316 S. James St., Ludington; Dennis (360) 620-9688, (231) 425-3773, denster63@gmail.com; mast optional

Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Coffee with the Councilors, 5:30 p.m., Book Mark, 201 S. Rath Ave.

Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington

Setback, 6 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville

Bingo, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington

