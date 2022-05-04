TODAY

EVENTS

Chess club, 1-4 p.m., Zonta Room, Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.; all welcome

“Nude” calendar unveiling, reception, 5-7 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.; $10 per calendar

COMMUNITY

Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

THURSDAY

MUSIC

Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

Third Coast Sings, 6-9 p.m., Jamesport Brewing Co., 515 S. James St.

EVENTS

National Day of Prayer, noon-12:45 p.m., Mason County Courthouse, 304 E. Ludington Ave.

Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road

COMMUNITY

U.S. Vets Breakfast, 9 a.m., Brenda’s Harbor Cafe, 316 N. James St., Ludington; newcomers welcome; Dennis (360) 620-9688, (231) 425-3773; denster63@gmail.com

Coffee with the Councilors, noon, Book Mark, 201 S. Rath Ave., Ludington

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington

National Day of Prayer evening services: 6-7 p.m., Radiant Church, 409 S. Washington Ave.; 7-8 p.m., Trinity Church, 1212 Monona Drive

