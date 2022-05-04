TODAY
EVENTS
Chess club, 1-4 p.m., Zonta Room, Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.; all welcome
“Nude” calendar unveiling, reception, 5-7 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.; $10 per calendar
COMMUNITY
Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
THURSDAY
MUSIC
Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
Third Coast Sings, 6-9 p.m., Jamesport Brewing Co., 515 S. James St.
EVENTS
National Day of Prayer, noon-12:45 p.m., Mason County Courthouse, 304 E. Ludington Ave.
Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road
COMMUNITY
U.S. Vets Breakfast, 9 a.m., Brenda’s Harbor Cafe, 316 N. James St., Ludington; newcomers welcome; Dennis (360) 620-9688, (231) 425-3773; denster63@gmail.com
Coffee with the Councilors, noon, Book Mark, 201 S. Rath Ave., Ludington
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington
National Day of Prayer evening services: 6-7 p.m., Radiant Church, 409 S. Washington Ave.; 7-8 p.m., Trinity Church, 1212 Monona Drive