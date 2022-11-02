TODAY

COMMUNITY

Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Chess club, 1-4 p.m., Zonta Room, Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.; all welcome

THURSDAY

MUSIC

Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

EVENTS

WSCC Humankind series: “The Future of Work in the Region,” 3-5 p.m., via Zoom: bit.ly/humankindfall22

Beginner/intermediate ukulele workshop, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.; $40 per student; www.ludingtonartscenter.org; (231) 845-2787

Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road

Author Anne-Marie Oomen, “As Long As I Know You: The Mom Book,” 7:30 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

COMMUNITY

Coffee with the Councilors, noon, Book Mark, 201 S. Rath Ave., Ludington

Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington

U.S. Vets breakfast, 9 a.m., Brenda’s Harbor Cafe, 316 S. James St., Ludington; Dennis (360) 620-9688, (231) 425-3773, denster63@gmail.com; mast optional

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

Mason County Democrats, 7 p.m., Safe Harbor Credit Union, 5511 U.S. 10, Ludington; for Zoom link, contact Liz Kannon, (248) 872-5330

Trending Food Videos