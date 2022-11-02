TODAY
COMMUNITY
Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Chess club, 1-4 p.m., Zonta Room, Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.; all welcome
THURSDAY
MUSIC
Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
EVENTS
WSCC Humankind series: “The Future of Work in the Region,” 3-5 p.m., via Zoom: bit.ly/humankindfall22
Beginner/intermediate ukulele workshop, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.; $40 per student; www.ludingtonartscenter.org; (231) 845-2787
Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road
Author Anne-Marie Oomen, “As Long As I Know You: The Mom Book,” 7:30 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
COMMUNITY
Coffee with the Councilors, noon, Book Mark, 201 S. Rath Ave., Ludington
Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington
U.S. Vets breakfast, 9 a.m., Brenda’s Harbor Cafe, 316 S. James St., Ludington; Dennis (360) 620-9688, (231) 425-3773, denster63@gmail.com; mast optional
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Mason County Democrats, 7 p.m., Safe Harbor Credit Union, 5511 U.S. 10, Ludington; for Zoom link, contact Liz Kannon, (248) 872-5330