TODAY

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Chess club, 1-4 p.m., Zonta Room, Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.; all welcome

THURSDAY

HAPPY THANKSGIVING!

MUSIC

Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St., Custer

EVENTS

Rotary Virtual Holiday Auction starts, https://one.bidpal.net/ludingtonrotary/welcome (Through Dec. 1)

Pumpkin Pie Promenade: A Thanksgiving Day Run, 8 a.m., Cartier Park Pathway, Ludington

Thanksgiving Buffet, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Double JJ Resort, 5900 Water Road, Rothbury

Community Thanksgiving Dinner, noon-2 p.m., Radiant Church, 409 S. Washington Ave., Ludington

WSCC co-sponsored movie, “Winterage: Last Milk,” 2 p.m., In Between Time website; tickets www.citizenticket.co.uk/events/in-between-time/winterage-last-milk-mark-jeffery

COMMUNITY

Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington

Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road

FRIDAY

MUSIC

Karaoke and D.J., 8 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington

EVENTS

Kegs For Cash to benefit Lakeshore Food Club, Sportsman’s Restaurant, 111 W. Ludington Ave.

Christmas in the Village, downtown Pentwater

Annual Holiday Open House, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Red Door Gallery, 416 S. James St., Ludington

Art of Giving Holiday Artist Market, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Steak dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

Pizza night, 5:30-7:30 p.m., American Legion, 318 N. James St., Ludington

