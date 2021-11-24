TODAY
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Chess club, 1-4 p.m., Zonta Room, Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.; all welcome
THURSDAY
HAPPY THANKSGIVING!
MUSIC
Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St., Custer
EVENTS
Rotary Virtual Holiday Auction starts, https://one.bidpal.net/ludingtonrotary/welcome (Through Dec. 1)
Pumpkin Pie Promenade: A Thanksgiving Day Run, 8 a.m., Cartier Park Pathway, Ludington
Thanksgiving Buffet, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Double JJ Resort, 5900 Water Road, Rothbury
Community Thanksgiving Dinner, noon-2 p.m., Radiant Church, 409 S. Washington Ave., Ludington
WSCC co-sponsored movie, “Winterage: Last Milk,” 2 p.m., In Between Time website; tickets www.citizenticket.co.uk/events/in-between-time/winterage-last-milk-mark-jeffery
COMMUNITY
Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington
Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road
FRIDAY
MUSIC
Karaoke and D.J., 8 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
Kegs For Cash to benefit Lakeshore Food Club, Sportsman’s Restaurant, 111 W. Ludington Ave.
Christmas in the Village, downtown Pentwater
Annual Holiday Open House, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Red Door Gallery, 416 S. James St., Ludington
Art of Giving Holiday Artist Market, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Steak dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
Pizza night, 5:30-7:30 p.m., American Legion, 318 N. James St., Ludington