TODAY
MUSIC
Jam session, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Chess club, 1-4 p.m., Zonta Room, Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.; all welcome
THURSDAY
MUSIC
Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St., Custer
Open Mic with Lonnie Dietz and Co., 7-10 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St.
Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper, 7:30 p.m., Center Stage Theater, West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road
EVENTS
Pottery Workshop with Mary Case, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Toddler Time, 10 a.m.-noon, Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Adult Craft, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Ludington and Scottville libraries
COVID-19 vaccine/flu-shot clinic, 3-5 p.m., Manistee Area Public Schools, 525 12th St., Manistee
Pastel Basics with Marie Marfia, 6-9 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Financial aid informational event in the library, 6 p.m., Mason County Central High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville
COMMUNITY
Destroyer Escort Sailors Association Veterans Breakfast, 9 a.m., Brenda’s Harbor Cafe, 316 S. James St., Ludington; Dennis (360) 620-9688, denster63@gmail.com
Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington
Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road