TODAY

MUSIC

Jam session, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Chess club, 1-4 p.m., Zonta Room, Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.; all welcome

THURSDAY

MUSIC

Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St., Custer

Open Mic with Lonnie Dietz and Co., 7-10 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St.

Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper, 7:30 p.m., Center Stage Theater, West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road

EVENTS

Pottery Workshop with Mary Case, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Toddler Time, 10 a.m.-noon, Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

Adult Craft, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Ludington and Scottville libraries

COVID-19 vaccine/flu-shot clinic, 3-5 p.m., Manistee Area Public Schools, 525 12th St., Manistee

Pastel Basics with Marie Marfia, 6-9 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Financial aid informational event in the library, 6 p.m., Mason County Central High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville

COMMUNITY

Destroyer Escort Sailors Association Veterans Breakfast, 9 a.m., Brenda’s Harbor Cafe, 316 S. James St., Ludington; Dennis (360) 620-9688, denster63@gmail.com

Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

Dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington

Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road

