TODAY
COMMUNITY
Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Racial Equity Book Club, “The House of Broken Angels” by Luis Alberto Urrea, 11 a.m., 6 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave., via Zoom; ttrahey@mcdlibrary.org
THURSDAY
MUSIC
Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
Lutroit, 6-9 p.m., Jamesport Brewing Company, 410 S. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
Mason County Democrats’ holiday potluck dinner, 6 p.m., Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington; 5:30 p.m. set-up, bring dish to pass and beverage
Mason County Historical Society annual meeting, 6 p.m. dinner; 7 p.m. meeting, Mason County Research Center, 130 E. Ludington Ave.; $35 per person
Deb Borema’s cardinal felting workshop, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.; $30 for LACA members, $35 for non-members
Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road
COMMUNITY
U.S. Vets breakfast, 9 a.m., Brenda’s Harbor Cafe, 316 S. James St., Ludington; Dennis (360) 620-9688, (231) 425-3773, denster63@gmail.com; mast optional
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington
Coffee with the Councilors, 5:30 p.m., Book Mark, 201 S. Rath Ave., Ludington