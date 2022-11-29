TODAY

COMMUNITY

Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Racial Equity Book Club, “The House of Broken Angels” by Luis Alberto Urrea, 11 a.m., 6 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave., via Zoom; ttrahey@mcdlibrary.org

THURSDAY

MUSIC

Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

Lutroit, 6-9 p.m., Jamesport Brewing Company, 410 S. James St., Ludington

EVENTS

Mason County Democrats’ holiday potluck dinner, 6 p.m., Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington; 5:30 p.m. set-up, bring dish to pass and beverage

Mason County Historical Society annual meeting, 6 p.m. dinner; 7 p.m. meeting, Mason County Research Center, 130 E. Ludington Ave.; $35 per person

Deb Borema’s cardinal felting workshop, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.; $30 for LACA members, $35 for non-members

Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road

COMMUNITY

U.S. Vets breakfast, 9 a.m., Brenda’s Harbor Cafe, 316 S. James St., Ludington; Dennis (360) 620-9688, (231) 425-3773, denster63@gmail.com; mast optional

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington

Coffee with the Councilors, 5:30 p.m., Book Mark, 201 S. Rath Ave., Ludington

