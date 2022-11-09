TODAY

EVENTS

Let’s Talk Mason County History, 8:30 a.m., Mason County Research Center, 130 E. Ludington Ave.; (231) 845-6841

COMMUNITY

Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Chess club, 1-4 p.m., Zonta Room, Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.; all welcome

American Legion, 7 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St.

THURSDAY

GOVERNMENT

Pere Marquette Township Board, 4 p.m., P.M. Township Hall, 1699 Pere Marquette Hwy.

Hamlin Township Board, 6 p.m., Hamlin Township Hall, 3775 N. Jebavy Drive

MUSIC

Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

Third Coast Swing, 6-9 p.m., Jamesport Brewing Co., 410 S. James St., Ludington

Beginner/intermediate ukulele workshop, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.; $40 per student; www.ludingtonartscenter.org; (231) 845-2787

EVENTS

Health insurance forum, 2 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

“Peter and the Starcatcher,” 7:30 p.m., Center Stage Theater, West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road

Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road

COMMUNITY

Republican committee, 6:30 p.m., Lakeshore Resource Center, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington



Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington

