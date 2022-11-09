TODAY
EVENTS
Let’s Talk Mason County History, 8:30 a.m., Mason County Research Center, 130 E. Ludington Ave.; (231) 845-6841
COMMUNITY
Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Chess club, 1-4 p.m., Zonta Room, Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.; all welcome
American Legion, 7 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St.
THURSDAY
GOVERNMENT
Pere Marquette Township Board, 4 p.m., P.M. Township Hall, 1699 Pere Marquette Hwy.
Hamlin Township Board, 6 p.m., Hamlin Township Hall, 3775 N. Jebavy Drive
MUSIC
Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
Third Coast Swing, 6-9 p.m., Jamesport Brewing Co., 410 S. James St., Ludington
Beginner/intermediate ukulele workshop, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.; $40 per student; www.ludingtonartscenter.org; (231) 845-2787
EVENTS
Health insurance forum, 2 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
“Peter and the Starcatcher,” 7:30 p.m., Center Stage Theater, West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road
Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road
COMMUNITY
Republican committee, 6:30 p.m., Lakeshore Resource Center, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington