TODAY
MUSIC
Ukulele group, 1-3 p.m., 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
LACA jam, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
EVENTS
AFFEW Invasive Species Tour, 10 a.m.-noon, Cartier Park; meet across from dog park
Pastel Basics with Marie Marfia, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Chess club, 1-4 p.m., Zonta Room, Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.; all welcome
Mason County GOP Executive Committee, 6:30 p.m., Mason County Airport
THURSDAY
GOVERNMENT
Hamlin Township Board, 6 p.m., Hamlin Township Hall, 3775 N. Jebavy Drive
MUSIC
Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
EVENTS
No-cost COVID-19 vaccine clinic, 3-6 p.m., Pentwater Township Library, 402 Park St.
History in Action Day, 10 a.m., Historic White Pine Village, 1687 S. Lakeshore Drive, Pere Marquette Twp.
COMMUNITY
Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington
Mason County Republicans, 6:30 p.m., Mason County Airport, 5300 W. U.S. 10, Ludington; west entrance