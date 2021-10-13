TODAY

MUSIC

Ukulele group, 1-3 p.m., 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

LACA jam, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

EVENTS

AFFEW Invasive Species Tour, 10 a.m.-noon, Cartier Park; meet across from dog park

Pastel Basics with Marie Marfia, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Chess club, 1-4 p.m., Zonta Room, Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.; all welcome

Mason County GOP Executive Committee, 6:30 p.m., Mason County Airport

THURSDAY

GOVERNMENT

Hamlin Township Board, 6 p.m., Hamlin Township Hall, 3775 N. Jebavy Drive

MUSIC

Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

EVENTS

No-cost COVID-19 vaccine clinic, 3-6 p.m., Pentwater Township Library, 402 Park St.

History in Action Day, 10 a.m., Historic White Pine Village, 1687 S. Lakeshore Drive, Pere Marquette Twp.

COMMUNITY

Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington

Mason County Republicans, 6:30 p.m., Mason County Airport, 5300 W. U.S. 10, Ludington; west entrance

