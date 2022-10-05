TODAY
MUSIC
Ukulele group, 1 p.m.; Evening music jam, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
EVENTS
Workshop Wednesday, 3:30-5:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Humankind: “The Past, Present and Future of Work,” 7 p.m., via Zoom: bit.ly/humankindfall22
COMMUNITY
Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
COVID-19, flu-shot clinics, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., The Castle in Canadian Lakes, Pere Marquette Drive; 9-11 a.m., Croton American Legion Post 381, 6812 S. Croton Hardy Drive, Newaygo
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Chess club, 1-4 p.m., Zonta Room, Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.; all welcome
THURSDAY
MUSIC
Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St., Custer
EVENTS
Beginners Youth Ukulele Workshop with Meredith Hanson, 6-7 p.m.; Clay Pumpkin Workshop, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road
COMMUNITY
COVID-19, flu-shot clinic, 9-11 a.m., United Methodist Church, 7861 Main St., Bear Lake
U.S. Vets breakfast, 9 a.m., Brenda’s Harbor Cafe, 316 S. James St., Ludington; Dennis (360) 620-9688, (231) 425-3773, denster63@gmail.com; mast optional
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington
Coffee with the Councilors, 5:30 p.m., Book Mark, 201 S. Rath Ave., Ludington
Mason County Democrats, 7 p.m., Safe Harbor Credit Union, 5511 U.S. 10, Ludington; request a Zoom link from Liz Kannon, (248) 872-5330