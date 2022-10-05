TODAY

MUSIC

Ukulele group, 1 p.m.; Evening music jam, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

EVENTS

Workshop Wednesday, 3:30-5:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Humankind: “The Past, Present and Future of Work,” 7 p.m., via Zoom: bit.ly/humankindfall22

COMMUNITY

Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

COVID-19, flu-shot clinics, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., The Castle in Canadian Lakes, Pere Marquette Drive; 9-11 a.m., Croton American Legion Post 381, 6812 S. Croton Hardy Drive, Newaygo

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Chess club, 1-4 p.m., Zonta Room, Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.; all welcome

THURSDAY

MUSIC

Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St., Custer

EVENTS

Beginners Youth Ukulele Workshop with Meredith Hanson, 6-7 p.m.; Clay Pumpkin Workshop, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road

COMMUNITY

COVID-19, flu-shot clinic, 9-11 a.m., United Methodist Church, 7861 Main St., Bear Lake

U.S. Vets breakfast, 9 a.m., Brenda’s Harbor Cafe, 316 S. James St., Ludington; Dennis (360) 620-9688, (231) 425-3773, denster63@gmail.com; mast optional

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington

Coffee with the Councilors, 5:30 p.m., Book Mark, 201 S. Rath Ave., Ludington

Mason County Democrats, 7 p.m., Safe Harbor Credit Union, 5511 U.S. 10, Ludington; request a Zoom link from Liz Kannon, (248) 872-5330

