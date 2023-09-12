TODAY
MUSIC
Evening jam session, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
EVENTS
Church Women United of Mason County fundraiser luncheon, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Fellowship Hall, 305 N. Lavinia St.
Veterans golf scramble, 5:30 p.m., Hemlock Golf Course, 5105 W. Decker Road; $20, $5 goes to Veterans in Crisis Fund
COMMUNITY
Preschool Story Time, 10-11 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Tech Help, 1-3 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Moolenaar Office Hours, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Pathfinder Community Library, 812 Michigan Ave., Baldwin
Adult Craft Night, 5-7 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Exploring water color with Richelle Daniels, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
THURSDAY
GOVERNMENT
Hamlin Township Board, 6 p.m., Hamlin Township Hall, 3775 N. Jebavy Drive
EVENTS
Cairns & Beacons — Thinking Our Way to a Post-Pandemic Democracy, 7-9 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
COMMUNITY
Preschool Story Time, 10-11 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Duplicate bridge, 1 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Modern line dancing with Amy Christian, 6-8 p.m., Legacy Plaza