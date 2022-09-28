TODAY

MUSIC

Ukulele group, 1-3 p.m.; evening jam session, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

Karaoke & DJ/flashdance, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington

EVENTS

Business After Hours, 5-7 p.m., Todd & Brad Reed Photography, 114 W. Ludington Ave.

Stream Health Workshop, 5-6 p.m., Sable Township Hall, 8906 W. Six Mile Road, Irons

Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road

COMMUNITY

Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Racial Equity Book Club, “Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee” (film), 11 a.m., 6 p.m., Ludington Library and via Zoom; ttrahey@mcdlibrary.org

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Chess club, 1-4 p.m., Zonta Room, Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.; all welcome

Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington

THURSDAY

EVENTS

Kids After School Multimedia Program, 3:30-5:15 p.m.; Beginners Youth Ukulele Workshop with Meredith Hanson, 6-7 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

Mason County Democratic Party Executive Committee, 7 p.m., Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington

