TODAY
MUSIC
Ukulele group, 1-3 p.m.; evening jam session, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
Karaoke & DJ/flashdance, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
Business After Hours, 5-7 p.m., Todd & Brad Reed Photography, 114 W. Ludington Ave.
Stream Health Workshop, 5-6 p.m., Sable Township Hall, 8906 W. Six Mile Road, Irons
Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road
COMMUNITY
Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Racial Equity Book Club, “Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee” (film), 11 a.m., 6 p.m., Ludington Library and via Zoom; ttrahey@mcdlibrary.org
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Chess club, 1-4 p.m., Zonta Room, Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.; all welcome
Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Kids After School Multimedia Program, 3:30-5:15 p.m.; Beginners Youth Ukulele Workshop with Meredith Hanson, 6-7 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Mason County Democratic Party Executive Committee, 7 p.m., Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington