Ludington, MI (49431)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 58F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.