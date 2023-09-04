TODAY
GOVERNMENT
Grant Township Board, 6 p.m., 845 W. Hoague Road
MUSIC
Evening jam session, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
EVENTS
Veterans golf scramble, 5:30 p.m., Hemlock Golf Course, 5105 W. Decker Road; $20, $5 goes to Veterans in Crisis Fund
COMMUNITY
Preschool Story Time, 10-11 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Tech Help, 1-3 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Glazing with Beech, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Exploring water color with Richelle Daniels, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Popup Nature Tables, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lake Michigan Beach House or Hamlin Dam
COMMUNITY
Preschool Story Time, 10-11 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Coffee with the Councilors, noon, Book Mark, 201 S. Rath Ave.
Anime Club, 3-4:30 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Duplicate bridge, 1 p.m., Ludington Area Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Modern line dancing with Amy Christian, 6-8 p.m., Legacy Plaza
Mason County Democratic Party general membership meeting, 7 p.m., community room of Safe Harbor Credit Union, 5511 U.S. 10