Ludington Area Schools Board of Education, special meeting, 6 p.m., Administration Office, 809 E. Tinkham Ave.

Linda Sandow paper-tile workshop, noon-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Fin & Feather Club dinner, 6 p.m., 3276 N. Darr Road, Scottville, meeting to follow

NMHSI Vax to School clinics, 8-10 a.m., Northwest Michigan Health Services, 119 S. State St., Shelby; 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Pentwater Township Library, 402 Park St., Pentwater

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Chess club, 1-4 p.m., Zonta Room, Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.; all welcome

Let’s Talk About the Tough Stuff discussion group 7 p.m., 5656 W. Jagger Road, Hamlin Twp.

Hamlin Township Board, 6 p.m., Hamlin Township Hall, 3775 N. Jebavy Drive

Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

Manistee Business After Hours, 5-7 p.m., Manistee Golf and Country Club, 500 Cherry Road, Manistee

Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

NMHSI Vax to School vaccination clinic, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Pentwater Convenience Center, 4374 Monroe Road, Pentwater

Serenity A.A., open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

Pentwater Women’s Club, 1:30 p.m., Centenary United Methodist Church, 82 S. Hancock St., Pentwater

Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington

Mason County Republicans, 6:30 p.m., Mason County Airport, 5300 U.S. 10; west entrance

