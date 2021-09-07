TODAY
GOVERNMENT
Ludington Area Schools Board of Education, special meeting, 6 p.m., Administration Office, 809 E. Tinkham Ave.
EVENTS
Linda Sandow paper-tile workshop, noon-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Fin & Feather Club dinner, 6 p.m., 3276 N. Darr Road, Scottville, meeting to follow
COMmUNITY
NMHSI Vax to School clinics, 8-10 a.m., Northwest Michigan Health Services, 119 S. State St., Shelby; 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Pentwater Township Library, 402 Park St., Pentwater
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Chess club, 1-4 p.m., Zonta Room, Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.; all welcome
Let’s Talk About the Tough Stuff discussion group 7 p.m., 5656 W. Jagger Road, Hamlin Twp.
THURSDAY
GOVERNMENT
Hamlin Township Board, 6 p.m., Hamlin Township Hall, 3775 N. Jebavy Drive
MUSIC
Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
EVENTS
Manistee Business After Hours, 5-7 p.m., Manistee Golf and Country Club, 500 Cherry Road, Manistee
COMmUNITY
Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
NMHSI Vax to School vaccination clinic, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Pentwater Convenience Center, 4374 Monroe Road, Pentwater
Serenity A.A., open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Pentwater Women’s Club, 1:30 p.m., Centenary United Methodist Church, 82 S. Hancock St., Pentwater
Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington
Mason County Republicans, 6:30 p.m., Mason County Airport, 5300 U.S. 10; west entrance