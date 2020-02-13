AMBER TOWNSHIP — Some might say it was an old-fashion family reunion, and perhaps it was.
Others might say it was friendly block party, where neighbors gathered to break bread, and perhaps it was a bit of that, too.
Either way, the Mason-Lake Conservation District annual meeting and dinner at Our Savior Lutheran Church near Scottville Tuesday evening brought caring and conservation-minded families together for an evening of recognition and appreciation.
