The death of retired Judge Richard Cooper was being profoundly felt by members of the local legal community Monday afternoon.
Words like patient, kind, a lover of academia and more were being used to describe Cooper, who served as a judge for 38 years. He first served as the probate judge for Lake County and then as 51st Circuit Court judge for Mason and Lake counties. He ended up being the longest serving judge in the history of the two counties.
“We are saddened by his death,” current 51st Circuit Court Judge Susan K. Sniegowski said. “His death leaves a big hole in our legal community and our local community at large.”
