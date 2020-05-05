The Ludington City Council approved a handful of events for June during its regular meeting Monday, which was hosted through the video-conference application, Zoom.
The council approved unanimously the hosting of the Ludington Petunia Parade for June 6, the A Few Friends of the Environment of the World (AFFEW) native plant sale on June 13, the Ludington Area Center of the Arts’ concert series scheduled for Wednesdays starting June 24 and the Coast to Coast Gravel Grinder bicycle race scheduled for June 27.
Each of the events had mitigation plans and safety measures, and in the case of the bicycle race, a back-up date was also given.
“I was really impressed with the plans the event sponsors came up with. All of them came up with good ideas to keep social distancing,” said Councilor Kathy Winczewski. “I think we’re all getting used to social distancing. I think there’s a great possibility that we can do these things.”
Winczewski said she would like to have events have individuals who remind patrons of the events to continue to encourage social distancing.
Discussion started when events as a whole were considered for a time period in June. Councilor Angela Serna said the decisions for events should not start at city hall.
“I personally think the events can make the decision for themselves. They know their event. They know what they’re doing, and what it entails,” Serna said. “To have more government control, meaning us, on top of what the governor is doing, we’re going to be stepping on some toes. The events know what they can and can’t do safely.”
