The City of Ludington is continuing to work on plans for after the pandemic starts to wane, City Manager Mitch Foster said Monday during the city’s regular city council meeting.
Foster said the city and the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce are both working with small businesses on how to get them up and running in the future. The city is also looking to the summer, the several events that take place and how they could be affected.
“Obviously all of our events in May have either been in canceled or have been postponed,” Foster said. “We are still waiting for our folks from our (Ludington) Petunia Parade. It sounds as though they may put in a proposal… to potentially extend their ask-out until June.”
Many events have been canceled in June and July, too. The Ludington Lakestride, the Gus Macker 3-on-3 basketball tournament and the West Shore Art Fair were all canceled.
Some of the event organizers are working to ensure they can do what they’ve always done, but doing them at a safe distance.
“I thought it was really nice that the (Ludington) Petunia Parade and AFFEW native plant event put out some specs to ensure their safety. If some of these other events that are going on, it would be very helpful to give us ideas on how they wound ensure the safety at their events, too,” said Councilor Kathy Winczewski.
The same could be said for the Coast to Coast Bike Race hosted by Michigan Adventure Racing scheduled for June 27. It filed a mitigation action plan because of COVID-19 with the city and it has a pair of backup dates.
Foster said he wants councillors to keep the calendar of events in the front of their minds, because they will need to potentially consider the June events at the next regular meeting on Monday, May 4.
“It’s not going to be a fun decision for any of you to make. I completely understand it, but it’s a difficult decision that’s going to have to be made,” he said.
Winczewski said the Coffee With the Councilors for April which was supposed to be Thursday is canceled.
