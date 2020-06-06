The Ludington Area Jaycees outlined its plans for its 2020 Freedom Festival to the Ludington City Council in a letter dated Thursday, June 4, and those plans will likely be part of the discussion of the council’s regularly scheduled meeting for 6 p.m. Monday, to be hosted via the Zoom video-conference application.
The Jaycees plan to host a much-expanded parade, but the fireworks are canceled.
“After much consideration, we feel that with the current orders in place, and even proposed relaxed orders, the fireworks would not have our residents’ and visitors’ health (and) best interest at heart,” wrote Angela Rickett, the president of the Ludington Area Jaycees. “In a normal year, we estimate between 5,000 and 8,000 people view the fireworks. While many people may not attend this year, we are also mindful of (tourists) that may come because we are the only fireworks in the area.”
The council will meet via Zoom to consider the application by the Jaycees. To view the meeting via the application, use the code, 851 0106 5237. The same code can be used while listening to the meeting on the telephone by calling (312) 626-6799.
The Jaycees do plan to host its grand parade on July 4, but handouts and candy will not be distributed along the parade route by participants, Rickett wrote. Instead, participants will be able to drop off handouts for goodie bags.
The parade itself will wind through 12.55 miles of Ludington city streets, only crossing Ludington Avenue once — at Lakeshore Drive.
“We are proposing an expanded parade route,” Rickett wrote to the council. “As a matter of fact, (more than) 10 times longer than our normal parade.”
The proposed parade route winds east and west south of Ludington Avenue, and then runs primarily north and south north of Ludington Avenue.
“The route intentionally does not go down Ludington Avenue, as we were concerned that people would fall into old habits and set up at their regular spots,” Rickett wrote.
Additional restrictions will be in place including no walking or biking with all participants in a motorized vehicle and social distancing being enforced no trailers longer than 36 feet.
The children and pet parade was canceled, Rickett wrote, but goodie bags will be available at the Jaycees’ Mini Golf with holiday-themed items. The parade-route run was also canceled, and it will be taking place online.
The group proposed three new items as a part of its notice to the council. Rickett said it will buy 3,000 disposable masks to distribute at selected locations and also for law enforcement to distribute.
The group is sponsoring a porch-decorating contest for residents and businesses in Mason County to participate in with a cash prize of $2,020. The Jaycees also plan to promote Ludington’s restaurant takeout options, from traditional brick-and-mortar locations to food trucks. The group plans to encourage restaurants to create holiday-themed menu items, Rickett said.
July events
The council will review a handful of July events and their respective COVID-19 plans, if received.
There are COVID-19 plans before the council for the Ludington Offshore Classic, the Ludington Area Center for the Arts Concert Series at Waterfront Park, the Pure Ludington Beach Bonfire and summer sidewalk sales in late July.
Several August events are still scheduled, but need their respective COVID-19 plans reviewed at the July 13 city council meeting.
An unscheduled event was organized by HumaniTea co-owner Chris Turnbull, and it is before the council, too. Turnbull proposed a block party from noon to 5 p.m., June 13, and by having the event over just one block of James Street between Loomis Street and Ludington Avenue, it should mitigate large crowds and allow for social distancing. The street also is scheduled to be closed because of the Loomis Street work.
Fitness in parks
Two fitness studios have requests to use city parks to have classes.
Lotus of Ludington has a request before the city to host two outdoor yoga classes each on Tuesdays and Thursdays in the mornings for an hour each day during the summer months. Owner Tammy Gerber stated in a letter to the council that her business was shuttered by the executive order, and she was unable to keep her physical location going while closed. She said Rotary Park or Waterfront Park’s pavilion could be locations to go, and she pledged to follow all executive orders and guidelines. Her special event application, though, is filled out for Rotary Park.
M Wellness Fitness Studio has a request to use Rotary Park on Saturday mornings to have “body weight workouts.” Owner Madison Cota wrote in a letter to the council that the workouts are cardio and strength-building using a person’s own body weight and participants will be asked to bring a yoga mat or beach towel. Cota, too, cited the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on her business.
Property tax levies
The city will have a first reading for its property tax levies as an ordinance for 2020. In a memo to the council, the general operating and refuse millage rates would remain the same, but the police pension millage would increase from 1.5 mills to 1.65 mills.
The city is estimating that the city’s taxable value will increase for the next year, netting $84,038 additional revenue for the general operating and refuse funds. The average taxpayer’s bill will increase $22.47 because of the increase in taxable value and the increase in the police pension millage. The Downtown Development Authority is expected to realize $584 in additional revenue.
Copeyon Park pier
The city will consider an agreement with the Ludington Youth Sailing School so the city can building a fishing pier near Copeyon Park. The school owns a portion of the property where the pier is planned to be located in Pere Marquette Lake.