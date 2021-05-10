All Ludington city boards can meet in-person effective today, the city council determined in a unanimous vote at its meeting Monday.
Daily cases in Mason County have declined from a crest that peaked at 27 cases on April 3, according to Michigan data. Cases averaged almost six per day from May 2-9.
About 11,632 people in Mason County are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including 76 percent of residents 65 years and older.
“I feel like the infection rate has been controlled tremendously in the last two weeks, so I feel comfortable,” councilor Kathy Winczewski said.
The vote was moved by councilor Dave Bourgette and seconded by councilor Cheri Stibitz.
The council met virtually nearly throughout the course of the pandemic as allowed under previous emergency orders and state law.
Intersection reopens
The intersection of Rath Avenue and Melendy Street is open again following a 2019 flood that left the crossing unusable.
“Please drive down. The public works crew did a good job making sure it was a safe passageway,” City Manager Mitch Foster said. “They made a patch over the undulating manhole and have done a good job to get it ready, and now it is passable for vehicles.”
Events approved
The council approved a special event permit for this year’s Western Michigan Boat, RV, Outdoor and Home Show.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. August 27-29 at the Ludington Municipal Marina.
Also approved was a Business After Hours event organized by the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Ludington Yacht Sales.
The event will take place from 5-7 p.m. May 26 at Waterfront Park. It is the chamber’s “premier networking opportunity,” according to its website.
Community development department reorganization
The council conducted the first reading of an ordinance proposing to reorganize the Community Development Department.
Foster stated in a memo to the council this would allow for “redistribution of duties and the potential hiring of new clerical staff” following the June retirement of planning and zoning administrator Carol Ann Foote.
The ordinance would add an article to the city code stating the CDD is subject to the authority of the City Manager.
Audit review
An audit of Ludington’s 2020 finances indicated that the city’s total net position increased by nearly $1 million last year, said Ken Berthiaume of accounting firm Berthiaume & Company in a presentation to the council.
After the presentation, the council read an ordinance extending the contract for Berthiaume’s services through 2025.
Berthiaume’s firm is to conduct annually both a regular audit and a Single Audit, necessary for any organization that spends $750,000 or more of federal assistance in a year, according to the ordinance.
For 2020, the city paid $21,200 for its regular audit and $4,200 for its Single Audit. Berthiaume intends to charge the same rates next year. After that, the regular audit will increase by $400 each year and the Single Audit will increase in increments of $100, according to a memo by City Clerk Deb Luskin.
Berthiaume’s firm has audited Ludington’s finances annually since 1989, Foster stated in a memo to the council.
The council’s next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 24.