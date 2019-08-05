EDEN TWP. — Eyes closed, his head tipped back, Richard Lynch looked heavenward to his childhood.
And he smiled.
“I remember it like it was yesterday,” the 56-year-old country crooner said with a country-mile wide smile. “If I live to be 100, I’ll never forget it.”
Lynch’s dad — a full-time farmer and part-time singer — was the opening act in Dayton, Ohio, for the legendary Porter Wagoner. And sitting in the first row of the audience was Woody Lynch’s fearless, 8-year-old son.
