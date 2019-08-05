Benefit concert

JEANNE BARBER | Daily News

Country music artist Richard Lynch appeared in a benefit concert Saturday at the American Legion Wilwin Lodge at Cygnet Cover, Woodruff Lake in Eden Township. Proceeds from the concert will go to the on-site Veterans Village.

 JEANNE BARBER | Daily News

EDEN TWP. — Eyes closed, his head tipped back, Richard Lynch looked heavenward to his childhood.

And he smiled.

“I remember it like it was yesterday,” the 56-year-old country crooner said with a country-mile wide smile. “If I live to be 100, I’ll never forget it.”

Lynch’s dad — a full-time farmer and part-time singer — was the opening act in Dayton, Ohio, for the legendary Porter Wagoner. And sitting in the first row of the audience was Woody Lynch’s fearless, 8-year-old son.

