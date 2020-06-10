The Mason County Board of Commissioners passed a Second Amendment resolution on a 6-1 vote during its regular meeting Tuesday night at the Mason County Airport.
The resolution passed by the Finance, Personnel and Rules Committee was approved by the board on a roll call vote with Nick Krieger the sole dissenting vote.
“I believe the language of this resolution is much less objectionable than the first draft brought before us,” he said before the vote was taken. “The revised resolution doesn’t make it a Second Amendment sanctuary.”
Members of the Michigan 2A Mason County Sanctuary brought a resolution to be considered by the county commission to a meeting earlier this year, and it was referred to committee. Chuck Lange, Janet Andersen and Chuck Hull worked on the language of the resolution, and it was scheduled to be voted upon at the April board of commissioners meeting.
The vote was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic until Tuesday night.
Krieger, though, called the resolution “meaningless” and said he’s taken the oath twice — once to become a lawyer and once to be a county commissioner — and said he would gladly reaffirm his oath.
Near the meeting’s end, he said that he had no issue with the language of the resolution itself. He praised the committee for their work on its language, but said agreed with several letters received by the county that it shouldn’t get involved.
“I don’t think it’s our place. It’s up to the state legislature or Congress,” he said.
Gary Castonia agreed with much of what Krieger said, except where Krieger said the resolution was meaningless.
“I don’t think it’s useless,” Castonia said near the end of the meeting of the resolution. “I think it was well put together, and I do agree with what (Krieger) said.”
Dr. Lew Squires, before bringing resolutions to the board from his committee, said he was glad the resolution was passed.
“I am proud that we at least took a stance on the Second Amendment,” he said.
REOPENING OF BUILDINGS
The board unanimously approved a resolution to re-open the county buildings, with one difference between the three of them.
Mason County Administrator Fabian Knizacky said the state court administrator’s office ruled that those attending court must wear face coverings. Because the courts are in the courthouse, Knizacky said the entire building should have the same rule.
“We thought we had the ability to be open without requiring the public to wear masks,” he said. “The courts will have to require the public to wear masks. To not have two sets of plans (and the courthouse have the same rules throughout), we will keep the other two buildings as it’s written.”
The other two buildings are the Mason County Airport and the Mason County Zoning and Building Office in Scottville.
“It’s not the local judges requiring this. It’s the state court administrators that are requiring that,” Knizacky said.
The buildings are scheduled to reopen on Monday, June 15.
PRELIMINARY BUDGET
The board unanimously approved a preliminary budget, but it doesn’t account for the potential problems with revenue sharing on the horizon.
The main reason, Knizacky told the board, is because details are scarce. He said the state’s Department of Treasury is projecting a decrease in revenues in $2-3 billion this year and next year, but no other information beyond that.
“They have not provided any details on how they’re going to balance the budget,” he said. “I think the majority are going to see if the federal government is going to bail them out.”
The budget may be impacted by foreclosures, but Treasurer Andrew Kmetz said during his report that his office will be working with those who may be at risk of foreclosure to do what they can to ensure that doesn’t happen.
“We’re working with them to get extensions,” he said, saying they’re also trying to get property owners into tax relief programs. “It was the stay-at-home order. We couldn’t get with them. Now with it coming out of the stay-home order, we have to get them processed.”
Kmetz said he anticipates having a typical number of foreclosures in the future, much of which he described as “junk property” that the landowner wants to dispose.