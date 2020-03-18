With one single motion, a second and unanimous decision of 5-0, the Mason County Board of Commissioners approved all of its action items on its agenda.
Board Chair Janet Andersen sought the motion in the interest of speeding the regular meeting along. Chuck Lange made the motion, seconded by Steve Hull, made it. It was passed as Gary Castonia and Dr. Lew Squires both absent from the meeting.
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.