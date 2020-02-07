The Mason County Board of Commissioners will consider approving a labor contract with the union that represents the corrections and clerical employees of the sheriff’s office during its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Mason County Courthouse.
A tentative agreement was reached between the Teamsters State, County and Municipal Worker Local 214 for the employees and the county’s finance, personnel and rules committee. If ratified, it would take effect Feb. 12 and end Dec. 31, 2023.
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.