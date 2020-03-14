The Mason County Board of Commissioners will consider adding a part-time marine patrol officer for up to 280 hours for this summer for the Mason County Sheriff’s Office during its regular board meeting scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Mason County Courthouse in Ludington.
In a written request to the board, Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole cited last summer’s troubles on the water as a sign of needed manpower.
