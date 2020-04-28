The Mason County Board of Commissioners has just two items on its agenda for a special meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 30, in the conference room of the Mason County Airport.
The board will consider approving the 2020 equalization report and approving a millage renewal for the Mason-Oceana 911 Emergency Answering and Dispatch Service.
Both items were originally scheduled to be decided upon at the April 14 meeting, but that meeting was canceled because of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders. Tom Routhier, director of the Mason County Equalization Department, was scheduled to give his report at that meeting, and a copy of it was enclosed in the board’s packet.
Board Chair Janet Andersen stated in a release when she called off the April 14 meeting, that the board was required by state law to meet before the first Monday of May to approve the equalization report.
The report indicates the county had a equalized value of more than $2.3 billion. There was a an increase from 2019 of $87,475,971. The taxable value was more than $2 billion, and it increased $72,695,768. More than 50 percent in both cases was from residential properties with roughly a quarter from the Ludington Pumped Storage Facility.
The millage renewal before the board is for 0.14 mills over the course of six years to provide funds for the operations of Mason-Oceana 911. If the language is approved, the millage would be placed in front of voters in the Aug. 4 election. The language of the renewal states that if all 0.14 mills are levied in the first year, it would raise an estimated $283,500.
Other items that were scheduled for the April 14 meeting are not on the agenda for the special meeting.