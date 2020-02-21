The Second Amendment Sanctuary County movement reached Mason County earlier this month, as Herb Stenzel approached the county commission with a draft resolution asking the county’s board to encourage the sheriff and prosecutor to not enforce unconstitutional firearms laws.

It’s similar to a resolution having been passed in other counties. Stenzel is the Michigan for 2A Sanctuary Counties — Mason County chairman, and he’s set out on educating the board and the public on what a Second Amendment Sanctuary County means.

For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition. The Capital News Service published related stories, and links are a part of this story.

The Managing Editor for the Ludington Daily News since June 2018 and on the staff since Oct. 2011, taking over for legendary Lloyd Wallace. Previously with The Chippewa Herald in Chippewa Falls, Wis., and the Tuscola County Advertiser in Caro.