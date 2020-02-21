The Second Amendment Sanctuary County movement reached Mason County earlier this month, as Herb Stenzel approached the county commission with a draft resolution asking the county’s board to encourage the sheriff and prosecutor to not enforce unconstitutional firearms laws.
It’s similar to a resolution having been passed in other counties. Stenzel is the Michigan for 2A Sanctuary Counties — Mason County chairman, and he’s set out on educating the board and the public on what a Second Amendment Sanctuary County means.
