The Mason County Board of Commissioners will consider a contract proposal with West Shore Community College to provide a sheriff’s deputy for the campus during the commission’s regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Mason County Courthouse.
The contract would take effect on Sept. 1, if both parties agree to it. The sheriff’s deputy would work full-time at West Shore from Sept. 1 through April 30, and the remainder of the year would be spent with the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.
