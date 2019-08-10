The Mason County Board of Commissioners will consider a contract proposal with West Shore Community College to provide a sheriff’s deputy for the campus during the commission’s regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Mason County Courthouse.

The contract would take effect on Sept. 1, if both parties agree to it. The sheriff’s deputy would work full-time at West Shore from Sept. 1 through April 30, and the remainder of the year would be spent with the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.

For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.

Tags

The Managing Editor for the Ludington Daily News since June 2018 and on the staff since Oct. 2011, taking over for legendary Lloyd Wallace. Previously with The Chippewa Herald in Chippewa Falls, Wis., and the Tuscola County Advertiser in Caro.