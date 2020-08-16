PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — A crash occurred on U.S. 10 near Wendy’s involving a moped and SUV Sunday morning.
A 65-year-old Scottville man driving the moped sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to Michigan State Trooper Mitchell Stevens on scene.
The moped was exiting the Wendy’s driveway and a 69-year-old Ludington woman driving the SUV was heading east on U.S. 10, Stevens said.
State police arrived at approximately 9:30 a.m.
Pere Marquette Township Fire Department and the Mason County Sheriff’s Office assisted.
The scene was cleared before 10:30 a.m.