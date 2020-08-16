PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — A crash occurred on U.S. 10 near Wendy's involving a moped and SUV Sunday morning.
The man driving the moped sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to Michigan State Trooper Mitchell Stevens on scene.
The moped was exiting the Wendy's driveway and the woman driving the SUV was heading east on U.S. 10, Stevens said.
State police arrived at approximately 9:30 a.m.
Pere Marquette Township Fire Department and the Mason County Sheriff's Office assisted.
The scene was cleared before 10:30 a.m.