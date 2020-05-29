Crews from MCM Marine out of Sault Ste. Marie worked on positioning pipe to move sand from the Ludington Harbor as it is dredged to its specified navigational channel depth of 29 feet below chart datum of 575.5 in elevation.
The dredged sand will be used to replenish the Buttersville Park beach about a mile south of the harbor. According to Chris Schropp, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers civil engineer out of Grand Haven, 29,700 cubic yards of sand will be dredged and placed in about four feet of water off the park’s shore where it will enlarge the beach.
He expected the MCM crew would begin dredging Thursday night or today (Friday).
