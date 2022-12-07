A jury was seated, opening arguments were heard and testimony was given Wednesday, the opening day of the trial in 51st Circuit Court of Anthony Werner Priese, 41, of Ludington.
Priese is charged with the Dec. 20, 2020, delivery/manufacture of methamphetamines and maintaining a drug house at 5405 Rasmussen Road in Pere Marquette Township.
Phillip Dougherty, whose uncle Crandall Smith, owned the Rasmussen Road home where Priese was staying, testified that he overheard Priese and his uncle talking about dealing drugs.
He said that Priese told Smith that it was “going to be dangerous and that people might die.” Dougherty said that his uncle told Priese that he was “OK with that.” He said they also talked about making runs to Muskegon to buy the drugs to distribute here.
Dougherty said it was that conversation that prompted him to call police the next day and report the incident.
“I didn’t want people to die,” he said.
When questioned by Mason County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Beth Hand, Dougherty said that he used meth in the past.
“I’m six months sober now though,” he said.
Doughtery said that he would visit his uncle two or three times a week. He said every time he visited, it seemed like more and more people were coming and going from the single-wide trailer.
“Sometimes people would stay, some would just be there for a little bit and leave,” he added. “If they did stay, they would crash in the living room or in the north bedroom, which was mainly used for storage, but Priese had made a small sleeping area on the floor.”
He said his uncle had the south bedroom in the two bedroom trailer.
Priese’s attorney, Horia Neagos of Muskegon, objected to Dougherty’s testimony saying it was heresay. Out of the presence of the jury, Hand and Neagos argued about the issue, both citing case law. However visiting Judge Timothy Hicks overruled Neagos’ objection and allowed the testimony into evidence.
Three police officers testified Wednesday as well, the first of those being Det. Spencer Lindbloom. Lindbloom said he was one of the officers who observed the people coming and going from the trailer and was one of the first officers when police entered the home.
He testified that the house was a mess with needles, both new and used, along with other drug paraphernalia, were setting all over the house along with a lot of trash. Hand introduced four pieces of evidence, which were photos Lindbloom had taken once inside the trailer.
Det. Lt. Rudy Gonzlazus, leader of the Sheriff’s, State, Chiefs Enforcement of Narcotics Team (SSCENT) said he was the first officer to enter the home when they entered the trailer. He said he found two Ziplock baggies of what they suspected to be methamphetamines and a scale. Photos of the evidence as well as the bags of suspected meth were admitted into evidence.
Lastly Sgt. Tim Priese, second cousin of the defendant, testified he also took more photos of the evidence that was recovered.
His testimony will continue when the trial resumes Thursday morning.