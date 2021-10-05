An Alpena woman was sentenced to serve 14 months to 14 years with the Michigan Department of Corrections for possession of methamphetamine and being a habitual offender, third offense.
Brittney Jane Printiss, 35, had pleaded guilty in August to the charges before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski. Because she had pleaded guilty to the habitual offender charge it doubled the penalty for the drug possession charge to 20 years.
Printiss was arrested on June 22 by Mason County Sheriff deputies following an incident at 9331 N. U.S. 31.
In rendering her sentence Sniegowski said that Printiss had reached the “end of the line” in the courts.
“You’ve been sentenced to four residential treatment programs and have only completed two and you’ve always relapsed,” Sniegowski said. “Maybe for some reason you weren’t really committed to those programs at the time, or hadn’t made up your mind that you were going to do this, I don’t know.”
Mason County Prosecutor Lauren Kreinbrink said she was also very concerned about Printiss’ lengthy criminal history.
“In addition to not finishing two of the residential treatment programs you were sentenced to, you have three prior felonies, 14 misdemeanors and have been sentenced to probation nine times. I’m not sure that you’re deserving of more jail time and probation,” Kreinbrink said.
Printiss’ attorney Cory Rickett said that his client had completed two of the residential treatment programs she was previously sentenced to.
“She wants to go back to Alpena and leave the atmosphere here,” Rickett said. “She has access to a vacancy in a substance abuse program there.”
Sniegowski said Printiss would have to seek treatment within the prison system.
“Sadly, I just don’t see another alternative other than prison for you,” Sniegowski said. “They will have treatment options for you too.”