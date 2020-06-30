Two men received appearance citations after a reported reckless diving/assault complaint Friday afternoon.
Initially Mason County Sheriff deputies received a call from a 27-year-old Scottville man of a reckless driving complaint at 4:13 p.m. on Sugar Grove Road near Custer Road in Sherman Township.
Deputies report that the 27-year-old passed the other vehicle involved and slammed on his brakes, causing the other vehicle to rear-end him. His 50-year-old passenger in the vehicle, also of Scottville, exited the vehicle and assaulted the other driver.
The second driver is identified as a 25-year-old Ludington man. Deputies say that the Ludington man did not seek medical treatment for any possible injuries.
The 27-year-old Scottville man was given an appearance citation for reckless driving. The 50-yer-old Scottville man was given an appearance ticket for assault. Deputies say all three men knew each other through work and it is believed that the incident started as work-related incident.
Michigan State Police also reported an incident in the City of Hart over the weekend.
Troopers report that they were called to a location at Park near State streets at 10 a.m. Friday. Upon arrival, troopers report that they observed a 33-year-old Shelby man and a 37-year-old Rothbury man in a confrontation. The Rothbury man was cited for assault.