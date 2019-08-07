David Melvin Kloss, 40, of Baldwin, was sentenced to 12 months in jail with 10 months to be served up front for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor, third offense and sentenced to 90 days in jail for operating a motor vehicle with license suspended, revoked and denied second offense Tuesday at 51st Circuit Court.
“This is his sixth driving offense dating back to 2010,” said Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Spaniola.
Spaniola said his blood alcohol content was 0.273, three times the legal limit. The legal limit is 0.08 for Michigan.
“My client acknowledged what he did wrong here and he said alcohol is a huge problem for him,” defense attorney Al Swanson said.
Swanson said he currently served 74 days.
“It is interesting that OWI cases have changed over the years,” said Judge Susan Sniegowski.
That is part of an overall push on Michigan Department of Corrections to look at OWI cases differently, Sniegowski said.
“Your situation is different than ones that I see. You have family support and you have had an extensive amount of treatment,” Sniegowski said.
Sniegowski said she is hopeful Kloss will make the change.
“You have to figure out what is important to you. It just has to be a tremendous amount of heartbreak for your family,” Sniegowski said.
Kloss must pay $1,258 in fines and costs and has a three-year probation period for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor.