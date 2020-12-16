A Lake County man currently incarcerated in jail there in Baldwin received a concurrent jail term from Judge Susan K. Sniegowski Tuesday.
The proceedings, conducted via Zoom conferencing, was for Rudolph Edmund Bergeron of Baldwin. He was sentenced to two years probation and 12 months in jail for possession of methamphetamine. He was ordered to serve seven months of the jail term now with credit given for 53 days already served. His jail term will run concurrent to the Lake County sentence. He was ordered to pay $1,378 in fines, costs and other court fees.
Prosecutor Paul Spaniola noted the guidelines in the case were 5 to 23 months. He said he had concerns with Bergeron because of his past criminal history which included 13 misdemeanors and two felonies as well as his reported gang affiliations.
Defense attorney Doug Stevenson said he felt the plea agreement was “fair and reasonable.”
Judge Sniegowski said she felt after looking at the facts of the case that the plea agreement was “fair.”