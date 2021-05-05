Deshawn Erik Latimer, 33, of Baldwin, was sentenced to jail time and probation for a domestic violence, third offense, incident that occurred on June 12, 2020.
Latimer pleaded guilty in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday to the reduced charge because of the lack of cooperation by the victim, according to court records. He had originally been charged with assault to do great bodily harm less than murder at the time of his arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.
Judge Susan Sniegowski sentenced Latimer to one year in jail, with seven months of the term to be served immediately. He was given credit for 125 days already served. Additionally he was placed on probation for two years.
Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Beth Hand said she was concerned that Latimer would follow the stipulations in the plea agreement.
“The only reason this deal was offered is because of the lack of cooperation of the victim in the case,” Hand said. “Otherwise he would be going to prison because of his prior assaultive record.”
Latimer’s attorney, Dennis Duvall Jr., asked the judge to follow the plea agreement.
“He has a job now and has been staying out of trouble,” Duvall said. “He’s been attending substance abuse counseling and anger management classes and knows that he needs to change. He’s trying.”
He was ordered to pay $855 in fines, costs and other court fees. Latimer was ordered to turn himself in Friday night at the Mason County Jail.